Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises about 19.5% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd owned 0.44% of Kanzhun worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 421,441 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,307. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

