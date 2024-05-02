Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 3.2% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,439,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 4,344,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

