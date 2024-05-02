BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $39.92

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGDGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $38.55. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 228,451 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGDFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.42% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

