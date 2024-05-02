Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Booking stock traded up $15.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,431.28. 222,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,316. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,531.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,395.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

