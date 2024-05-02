BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $32.87

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $35.49. BorgWarner shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 709,774 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

