Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.4 %

AVGO traded down $57.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,242.86. 3,093,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,143.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $575.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

