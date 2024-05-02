Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %
AVGO stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,238.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,617. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,310.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $573.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.