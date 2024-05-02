Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 5,984 shares.The stock last traded at $40.39 and had previously closed at $40.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

