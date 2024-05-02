Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in American Express by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 41,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,875,000 after buying an additional 238,955 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXP traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,163. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $240.55.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

