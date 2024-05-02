Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 163,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $326.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

