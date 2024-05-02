Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,139. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

