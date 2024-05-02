California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE CWT opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

