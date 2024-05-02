Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $105.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

ETSY stock traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 19,777,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

