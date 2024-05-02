Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $15.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

LUNG stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,838. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $469,012 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 401,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

