Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $62.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 423,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

