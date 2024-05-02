Capital One Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

