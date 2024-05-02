Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,073 shares of company stock worth $8,581,207. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 8,187,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.