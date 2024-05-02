Carson Advisory Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 1.2 %

KMX traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

