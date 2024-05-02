Carson Advisory Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 9,052,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,887,376. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

