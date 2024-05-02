Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $209,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,993,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,386,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

