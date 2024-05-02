Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,325,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

