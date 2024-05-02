Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO John C. Hill Buys 300 Shares

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,661.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 20,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,086. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $37,180,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.