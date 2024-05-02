CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $73.13 and last traded at $73.25. 2,040,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,421,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $160,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 441,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

