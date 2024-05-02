CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$163.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$161.27.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.89. The firm has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a one year low of C$127.73 and a one year high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

