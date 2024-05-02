CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$165.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$169.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.27.

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 176,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,341. CGI has a 1 year low of C$127.73 and a 1 year high of C$160.40. The firm has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$150.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.89.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

