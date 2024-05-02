CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$165.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.27.

GIB.A traded up C$2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$139.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI has a 12-month low of C$127.73 and a 12-month high of C$160.40. The stock has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

