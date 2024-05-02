Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

