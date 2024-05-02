Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $193.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.53.

PAYC stock traded down $19.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.72. 2,741,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,304. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

