Citigroup Trims Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price to $37.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.55% from the company’s previous close.

SDGR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

