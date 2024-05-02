Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $741.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

