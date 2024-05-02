CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CNO opened at $26.71 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

