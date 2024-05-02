Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 16,960,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816,809. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

