Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 249.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 19,369,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

