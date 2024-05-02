Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,038 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $248,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.20. 2,500,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,634. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $164.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

