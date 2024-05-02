Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $180,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,911. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

