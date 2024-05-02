Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $201.66 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $201,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.84. 3,525,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.