Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $271.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $271,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.23. 586,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,588. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

