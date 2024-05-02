Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $295,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,622,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,410.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.76. 107,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.27. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

