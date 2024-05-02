Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.38. 63,864,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,715,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $575.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

