Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $580,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $249.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

