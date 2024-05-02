Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 101,286 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $117,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,553,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,639,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 187,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

IAU traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,521. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

