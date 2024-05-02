Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.08 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $56.61 or 0.00095947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $459.37 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,146 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

