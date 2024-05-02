Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,406 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

