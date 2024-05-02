Concord Wealth Partners Sells 20,941 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 1,370,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

