Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires 11,904 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.26% of Landsea Homes worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

