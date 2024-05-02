Coombe Bender & Co LLC Invests $212,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 111,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,185,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,606,813. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

