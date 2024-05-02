Coombe Bender & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

