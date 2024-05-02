Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Corning also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 2,716,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

