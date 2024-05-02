Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Invests $382,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

