Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,425,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,998,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

